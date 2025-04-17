Left Menu

Japan's Economic Worries Intensify Amid U.S. Trade Tariff Concerns

Japan expresses deep concerns over U.S. President Trump's trade tariffs, foreseeing negative impacts on its economic recovery. Finance Minister Kato warns that tariffs could influence global markets, planning further discussions in Washington to address potential fallout and currency issues.

Japan is raising alarms over the potential global economic consequences following U.S. President Donald Trump's implementation of trade tariffs. In what has been the government's most definitive statement to date, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato conveyed the country's deep concerns during an interview with Reuters.

Speaking in Tokyo shortly after trade talks commenced in Washington, Kato underscored the potential risks to Japan's economic recovery due to market volatility spurred by the U.S. tariffs. He highlighted the unpredictable nature of these market moves and their potential impacts on both Japanese and global economies.

Kato is planning a trip to Washington next week for discussions with the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20. He will also continue negotiations initiated by Japan's Economic Revitalisation Minister, Ryosei Akazawa, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Key topics will include currency issues and market stability, amidst concerns of exerting downward pressure on Japan's economy.

