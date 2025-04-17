Twisted Tale of Deception: Love, Murder, and a Snake

In a shocking case of murder and deception, a man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover, police reports revealed on Thursday. The duo attempted to mask their crime by placing a deadly snake near the victim's body to stage an accident.

The cunning plot unfolded when the post-mortem report contradicted the initial assumption of a snakebite death, indicating strangulation as the cause. This led to the arrest of 30-year-old Ravita and her 20-year-old lover Amardeep, who was also a friend of the deceased, Amit Kashyap.

In the shocking confession, Ravita admitted that the couple executed their plan in Akbarpur Sadat village, using a snake for deception after strangling Amit. Legal proceedings continue as the investigation delves deeper into the motives behind this tragic love triangle.

(With inputs from agencies.)