Twisted Tale of Deception: Love, Murder, and a Snake
A man was killed by his wife and her lover, who staged a snakebite to cover the murder. A post-mortem report revealed strangulation as the cause of death, leading to the arrest of the wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep. The crime occurred in Akbarpur Sadat village.
In a shocking case of murder and deception, a man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover, police reports revealed on Thursday. The duo attempted to mask their crime by placing a deadly snake near the victim's body to stage an accident.
The cunning plot unfolded when the post-mortem report contradicted the initial assumption of a snakebite death, indicating strangulation as the cause. This led to the arrest of 30-year-old Ravita and her 20-year-old lover Amardeep, who was also a friend of the deceased, Amit Kashyap.
In the shocking confession, Ravita admitted that the couple executed their plan in Akbarpur Sadat village, using a snake for deception after strangling Amit. Legal proceedings continue as the investigation delves deeper into the motives behind this tragic love triangle.
