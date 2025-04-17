Left Menu

Twisted Tale of Deception: Love, Murder, and a Snake

A man was killed by his wife and her lover, who staged a snakebite to cover the murder. A post-mortem report revealed strangulation as the cause of death, leading to the arrest of the wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep. The crime occurred in Akbarpur Sadat village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:33 IST
Murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of murder and deception, a man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover, police reports revealed on Thursday. The duo attempted to mask their crime by placing a deadly snake near the victim's body to stage an accident.

The cunning plot unfolded when the post-mortem report contradicted the initial assumption of a snakebite death, indicating strangulation as the cause. This led to the arrest of 30-year-old Ravita and her 20-year-old lover Amardeep, who was also a friend of the deceased, Amit Kashyap.

In the shocking confession, Ravita admitted that the couple executed their plan in Akbarpur Sadat village, using a snake for deception after strangling Amit. Legal proceedings continue as the investigation delves deeper into the motives behind this tragic love triangle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

