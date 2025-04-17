Left Menu

Vice President Raises Concerns Over Judiciary's Role

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticizes the judiciary for setting timelines for the president's decisions and acting as 'super Parliament.' He labels Article 142's power as a 'nuclear missile' against democracy. Dhankhar underscores the need for institutional separation of powers and accountability in governance.

Updated: 17-04-2025 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful critique, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar questioned the judiciary's role in setting timelines for presidential decisions, likening its powers to a 'super Parliament' and a 'nuclear missile' against democracy. His remarks were directed at the Supreme Court's recent attempt to establish a timeline for presidential assent on bills.

Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar emphasized the principle of separation of powers, underscoring the risk of one institution overstepping its boundaries. Article 142, which grants the Supreme Court plenary power to ensure 'complete justice,' was singled out by the Vice President as a cause for concern.

Dhankhar's statements reflect a growing anxiety over the balance of power among India's governmental institutions. He reiterated that the government is accountable to the parliament and the electorate, questioning how accountability is ensured when judiciary takes on executive functions. He urged for the flourishing of the three branches – legislative, judiciary, and executive – without overlap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

