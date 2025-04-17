Navigating Restrictions: Nvidia CEO Visits China Amid U.S. Ban

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has underscored the significant role of the Chinese market after the U.S. imposed restrictions on the sale of Nvidia's H20 artificial intelligence chips to China.

Huang met with Ren Hongbin, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. China, meanwhile, expressed eagerness to welcome more U.S. businesses, including Nvidia, as stated by vice premier He Lifeng during their meeting in Beijing.

Amid uncertainties following U.S. restrictions, Chinese internet companies still hope for H20 chip deliveries by year's end. Nvidia stressed its regular engagement with global leaders on its products despite the geopolitical challenges.

