FBI Nabs Wanted Indian Terrorist Harpreet Singh in Sacramento
The FBI has arrested Harpreet Singh, a wanted Indian linked to multiple terror attacks in Punjab, India. Singh, who allegedly collaborated with Pakistan’s ISI, was apprehended in Sacramento after entering the US illegally. He had used burner phones to evade capture.
Sacramento's FBI office revealed that Singh is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Singh had entered the United States illegally and utilized burner phones to avoid detection.
India's National Investigation Agency had placed a bounty on Singh, linking him to a hand grenade attack in Chandigarh. Singh's capture highlights the critical role of international cooperation in combating global security threats.
