FBI Nabs Wanted Indian Terrorist Harpreet Singh in Sacramento

The FBI has announced the arrest of Harpreet Singh, a suspected terrorist wanted for multiple attacks in Punjab, India. Singh, also known as Happy Passia and Jora, was apprehended in Sacramento.

Sacramento's FBI office revealed that Singh is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Singh had entered the United States illegally and utilized burner phones to avoid detection.

India's National Investigation Agency had placed a bounty on Singh, linking him to a hand grenade attack in Chandigarh. Singh's capture highlights the critical role of international cooperation in combating global security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)