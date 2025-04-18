Tensions Rise, Political Envoys Visit Riot-Stricken Malda and Murshidabad

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team arrived in Malda on Friday to assess conditions following riots in Murshidabad, despite a request from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Governor C V Ananda Bose to postpone his visit. The presence of top officials led the Trinamool Congress to allege a politically motivated provocation.

The NHRC inspected the Par Lalpur High School, where many displaced individuals took refuge after the violence attributed to protests against the central government's Waqf (Amendment) Act. An investigation into the unrest is underway after the Commission took suo motu cognisance, with findings expected in three weeks.

As tensions soared, Governor Bose proceeded to Malda, pledging insights to aid peace restoration, while the National Commission for Women initiated a two-day review. Meanwhile, the BJP accused the ruling TMC of shielding riot instigators for political gain, heightening political turmoil in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)