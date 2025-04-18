Vadra Lands in Hot Water: Probing the Skyrocketing Land Deal
BJP leader Arun Singh has indicated that Robert Vadra is being scrutinized over a significant increase in land deal values. The Enforcement Directorate has interrogated Vadra extensively regarding a 2008 land deal in Haryana, which involved notable price inflation upon its resale.
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced that Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, is under investigation due to a significant surge in land deal values.
The Enforcement Directorate has recorded Vadra's statement over a span of three days, focusing on a 2008 money laundering case tied to a Haryana land transaction.
The land, originally acquired for Rs 7.5 crore by Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd where Vadra was a director, was later sold to DLF for Rs 58 crore in 2012.
