Vadra Lands in Hot Water: Probing the Skyrocketing Land Deal

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced that Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, is under investigation due to a significant surge in land deal values.

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded Vadra's statement over a span of three days, focusing on a 2008 money laundering case tied to a Haryana land transaction.

The land, originally acquired for Rs 7.5 crore by Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd where Vadra was a director, was later sold to DLF for Rs 58 crore in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)