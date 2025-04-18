Karnataka's Caste Census Deliberations: A Balancing Act
Karnataka's Social and Educational Survey report faces delays as the state government grapples with its complexities. Ministers express concerns over outdated data, and community groups have raised objections. The decision on the caste census may take up to a year, with further discussions scheduled in the cabinet.
Karnataka's Social and Educational Survey report, commonly known as the caste census, remains in political limbo. Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi announced the state government's decision could take up to a year due to the report's intricate issues.
The recent cabinet meeting, convened to address this report, concluded without resolution amid internal government disagreements. The cabinet will reconvene on May 2 to continue discussions.
Various communities, including the prominent Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, criticized the census as outdated and possibly incorrect, calling for new data. The survey's recommendation to increase the OBC quota to 51% adds to the complexity, challenged by Supreme Court precedents.
