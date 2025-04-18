Karnataka's Caste Census Deliberations: A Balancing Act

Karnataka's Social and Educational Survey report, commonly known as the caste census, remains in political limbo. Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi announced the state government's decision could take up to a year due to the report's intricate issues.

The recent cabinet meeting, convened to address this report, concluded without resolution amid internal government disagreements. The cabinet will reconvene on May 2 to continue discussions.

Various communities, including the prominent Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, criticized the census as outdated and possibly incorrect, calling for new data. The survey's recommendation to increase the OBC quota to 51% adds to the complexity, challenged by Supreme Court precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)