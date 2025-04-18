Top Brass Evaluate Northeast Security Situation

Senior officers of the Army and Assam Rifles met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday to discuss the security dynamics in the Northeast, according to an official statement.

During the meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari and GOC of Spear Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, along with IG Assam Rifles (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, provided a comprehensive briefing to the Governor.

The officers reported on the prevailing security situation in the region, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to address ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)