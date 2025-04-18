Left Menu

Top Brass Evaluate Northeast Security Situation

Senior Army officers, including Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari and Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, briefed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Northeast India's security situation. The meeting at Imphal's Raj Bhavan was aimed at discussing ongoing challenges and strategies related to regional security, improving coordination between forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:21 IST
  • India

Senior officers of the Army and Assam Rifles met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday to discuss the security dynamics in the Northeast, according to an official statement.

During the meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari and GOC of Spear Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, along with IG Assam Rifles (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, provided a comprehensive briefing to the Governor.

The officers reported on the prevailing security situation in the region, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to address ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

