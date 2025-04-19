Supreme Court Halts Venezuelan Deportations Amid Legal Clash

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a temporary block on the deportation of Venezuelan men by President Donald Trump's administration, highlighting tension between the executive and judicial branches. The decision came as the detainees faced removal without judicial review, a process previously mandated by the court.

Two conservative justices dissented from the midnight decision, which followed the administration's failure to provide sufficient notice to the deportees. The ACLU argued that the administration was abusing the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport men labeled as gang members to dangerous prisons without due process.

This legal confrontation underscores the broader clash over executive power in immigration policy. President Trump has defended these actions under national security concerns, despite a court ruling demanding clearer deportation protocols and due process adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)