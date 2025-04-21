Clashes Resurge in Ukraine: Ceasefire Violations Amid Peace Talks

Despite the Easter ceasefire, clashes have resumed in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday. He expressed openness to peace efforts and called for a reciprocation from Kyiv, amid accusations of ceasefire violations from both sides.

Speaking to state TV, Putin emphasized Russia's positive stance on peace initiatives. 'We have always shown a willingness for peaceful resolutions,' he stated. Meanwhile, the West, particularly Washington, has encouraged an extension of the ceasefire.

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy also expressed openness to a 30-day halt on strikes against civilian infrastructure. As discussions continue, Putin noted that Russia needs to consider these and other proposals carefully.

