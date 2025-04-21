Clashes Resurge in Ukraine: Ceasefire Violations Amid Peace Talks
Tensions in Ukraine reignite after Easter despite ceasefire hopes, with accusations from both Russia and Ukraine. President Putin acknowledges potential peace initiatives, while Kyiv and Washington express a desire for an extended truce.
Despite the Easter ceasefire, clashes have resumed in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday. He expressed openness to peace efforts and called for a reciprocation from Kyiv, amid accusations of ceasefire violations from both sides.
Speaking to state TV, Putin emphasized Russia's positive stance on peace initiatives. 'We have always shown a willingness for peaceful resolutions,' he stated. Meanwhile, the West, particularly Washington, has encouraged an extension of the ceasefire.
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy also expressed openness to a 30-day halt on strikes against civilian infrastructure. As discussions continue, Putin noted that Russia needs to consider these and other proposals carefully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
