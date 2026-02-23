EU Sanctions Russian Officials Over Human Rights Violations

The European Union announced sanctions on eight Russian individuals believed to be involved in human rights abuses and damaging the rule of law, according to a statement by the Council on Monday.

Those sanctioned include members of the judiciary accused of imposing politically motivated sentences on key Russian activists, as well as leaders of penal colonies where political prisoners face harsh and degrading treatment.

Among the sanctioned are Aleksei Vasilyevich Valizer, head of a penal colony, and Anton Vladimirovisch Rychar, who oversees a pre-trial detention center. They are now subject to travel bans, asset freezes, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with financial resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)