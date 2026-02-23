Left Menu

EU Sanctions Russian Officials Over Human Rights Violations

The European Union has sanctioned eight Russian individuals for serious human rights violations and undermining the rule of law. These individuals include judiciary members responsible for politically motivated charges and leaders of penal colonies where political prisoners endured poor conditions. The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes.

The European Union announced sanctions on eight Russian individuals believed to be involved in human rights abuses and damaging the rule of law, according to a statement by the Council on Monday.

Those sanctioned include members of the judiciary accused of imposing politically motivated sentences on key Russian activists, as well as leaders of penal colonies where political prisoners face harsh and degrading treatment.

Among the sanctioned are Aleksei Vasilyevich Valizer, head of a penal colony, and Anton Vladimirovisch Rychar, who oversees a pre-trial detention center. They are now subject to travel bans, asset freezes, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with financial resources.

