Signal Secrets: Unveiling the Pentagon's Message Mishap

President Donald Trump supports U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after sensitive military details were shared via Signal. Despite internal leaks and investigation-induced personnel changes at the Pentagon, Trump's confidence in Hegseth remains unshaken. Hegseth shared unclassified information during his confirmation process, avoiding the disclosure of classified details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:54 IST
President Donald Trump reiterated his support for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, following reports that Hegseth shared details of a military operation in Yemen with a private group on Signal. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed the president's stance amidst an ongoing investigation into Pentagon leaks.

Previously, The Atlantic magazine revealed similar leaked information after an editor was mistakenly added to another Signal chat. This latest incident compounds Hegseth's challenges, coinciding with the recent dismissal of senior Pentagon officials involved in a related leak probe.

Despite these revelations, Hegseth asserts no classified details were disclosed. The Pentagon has experienced several personnel changes, including the firing of Dan Caldwell, who criticized the baseless accusations and handling of the leaks investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

