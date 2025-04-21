Supreme Court Condemns Delhi Over Prison Release Delays

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed strong disapproval over the Delhi government's handling of premature prisoner releases, calling it a 'sorry state of affairs'.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the sentence review board (SRB) for its repeated rejections of requests for early release. The court underlined its dissatisfaction, noting the unfulfilled promises from the Delhi government regarding the issue.

The judicial body previously admonished the state's lack of action on remission pleas by 114 convicts, which includes a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist serving a life sentence. The court emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into how these cases are managed.

(With inputs from agencies.)