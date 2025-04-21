Left Menu

Supreme Court Condemns Delhi Over Prison Release Delays

The Supreme Court criticized the Delhi government and the sentence review board for delays and rejections concerning the premature release of prisoners. The court highlighted the inaction despite government assurances, calling for a deeper examination of the process. The issue involves convicts, including a terrorist with a life sentence.

Updated: 21-04-2025 19:57 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed strong disapproval over the Delhi government's handling of premature prisoner releases, calling it a 'sorry state of affairs'.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the sentence review board (SRB) for its repeated rejections of requests for early release. The court underlined its dissatisfaction, noting the unfulfilled promises from the Delhi government regarding the issue.

The judicial body previously admonished the state's lack of action on remission pleas by 114 convicts, which includes a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist serving a life sentence. The court emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into how these cases are managed.

