Shocking Discovery: Blood-Soaked Sacks Found in Delhi

Suspicious blood-soaked sacks, suspected to be animal remains, were found in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, causing alarm among locals and prompting a police investigation. A forensic team was called in for examination, and initial findings suggest the remains are not human. Investigation is pending further verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking find, three blood-soaked sacks were discovered abandoned near E-Block in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The suspicious discovery led to alarm among local residents, who quickly alerted the police to the situation.

Authorities, including the Station House Officer of Malviya Nagar, promptly arrived at the location, cordoning off the area to allow a safe investigation. A forensic team was summoned to examine the unsettling contents of the sacks.

While initial fear suggested possible human remains within the sacks, a preliminary investigation indicated that they contain animal remains. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan assured that findings would be released following further verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

