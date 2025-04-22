Haiti faces ‘point of no return’ as gang violence fuels chaos

Special Representative María Isabel Salvador told ambassadors in the Security Council that a “deliberate and coordinated” campaign is being waged by organized crime groups to expand territorial control and paralyse the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Recent gang attacks have targeted previously unaffected areas such as Delmas and Pétion-Ville, while the storming of the town of Mirebalais marked the fifth prison break in less than a year.

“The magnitude of the violence has sown panic among the population,” Ms. Salvador said.

In February and March, more than 1,000 people were killed and nearly 400 injured, according to UN figures. A further 60,000 have been newly displaced, adding to the one million Haitians already forced from their homes as of late 2024.

In the face of rampant violence, many Haitians have formed protection groups to safeguard property, families and communities. Public frustration has also prompted thousands of citizens to take to the streets, demanding more security.

International support vital

While authorities have taken steps – within their limited means – to reinforce security operations and policing, these efforts alone are insufficient.

Ms. Salvador stressed the urgent need for the international community to step up support.

“At this critical juncture, all Member States must increase support to Haiti’s security forces, particularly the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission – not as a matter of choice but of necessity,” she said.

“The country needs us more than ever,” she added.

Authorised by the Security Council in October 2023, the MSS Mission is an international security initiative to assist the Haitian National Police in combating gang violence and restoring public order.

Led by Kenya, the mission provides operational support, capacity-building, and coordinates with police and the armed forces. However, it continues to face severe challenges, including lack of resources and personnel.

UN operations strained

The crisis is affecting all aspects of life in Haiti. Commercial flights into Port-au-Prince remain suspended and key roads are blocked, straining UN operations and forcing agencies to reduce their footprint and provide lifesaving support remotely.

However, even minimal operations are becoming unsustainable due to funding shortfalls.

“The UN’s ability to stay operational hinges on continued access, predictable funding and support to logistical lifelines like the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS),” Ms. Salvador said, warning that any further reduction in aid capacity could have dire consequences.

Fears of total collapse

The worsening situation has also crippled health and education services.

At least 39 health facilities and over 900 schools have shut down due to insecurity. Cholera outbreaks are spreading, and sexual and gender-based violence is on the rise – especially in displacement sites where shelter, sanitation and protection are severely lacking.

Ms. Salvador emphasised that while national authorities are doing what they can to coordinate security efforts, they lack the resources and capacity to counter well-armed and coordinated gangs without external assistance.

“We are approaching a point of no return,” she said.

“Without timely and decisive international support, the violence will continue to escalate, and Haiti could face total collapse.”