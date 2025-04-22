Left Menu

Rikers Island Federal Agent Plan Faces Legal Challenge

A New York judge has temporarily halted the city's plan to allow federal agents at Rikers Island, pending a hearing. City Council's lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams argues this deal could undermine local sanctuary laws. Adams denies any corrupt agreements, hinting at public safety motives.

A New York judge has issued a temporary restraining order against New York City's initiative to permit federal immigration agents at the Rikers Island jail complex, a move that has sparked political and legal controversy.

The decision, handed down by Judge Mary Rosado, halts any progress on negotiating or finalizing an agreement with federal agencies until an April 25 court hearing. This development is in response to a lawsuit by the New York City Council against Mayor Eric Adams, whom they accuse of brokering a deal with the Trump administration.

Adams, who denies any underhand dealings, asserts that hosting federal agencies at Rikers would aid in combatting gang and drug-related crimes, without implicating civil immigration enforcement. As the legal wrangling continues, the city maintains its stance amid city-wide opposition and sanctuary policies.

