Infamous Gogi Gang Members Nabbed in South Delhi Heist Plot
Delhi Police arrested three members of the Gogi gang planning a robbery in south Delhi. The suspects, all with criminal histories, were wanted for a Gurugram heist earlier this year. Their arrest followed a tip-off, leading to the recovery of firearms and a stolen motorcycle.
Three alleged members of the infamous Gogi gang have been arrested by Delhi Police while reportedly planning a robbery in south Delhi, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Identified as Abhimanyu alias Abhi, Amarjeet alias Bholu, and Shamsher Singh, the individuals have extensive criminal backgrounds involving robbery, assault, and murder. The trio was also linked to a major armed robbery in Gurugram in January, with approximately Rs 6 lakh stolen, police officials stated.
The arrests were made following a tip-off about their intentions near Rao Tularam Marg close to Dhaula Kuan, where police laid a trap. Upon intercepting the suspects' motorcycle, which was later identified as stolen, authorities recovered three pistols and five bullets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
