Rajnath Singh Commands Swift Action After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
In the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam resulting in 26 deaths, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation with top military officials. Singh directed increased anti-terror operations, while Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah took decisive steps to bolster security and ensure justice.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called a high-level meeting to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.
Gathered alongside Chiefs of the Defence Staff and three service chiefs, Singh mandated an escalation in military readiness and intensified efforts against terrorism. The attack specifically targeted a major tourist hub in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, leading to both local and foreign casualties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reacted swiftly to the crisis, with Modi cutting his Saudi visit short and Shah coordinating immediate security enhancements in Srinagar. The government vows to hold those responsible accountable.
