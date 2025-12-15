Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government

Czech President Petr Pavel appointed the government of new Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Monday, following an October election won by the billionaire leader's populist ANO party.

Babis, 71, is returning to power after four years in opposition, leading a coalition with the far-right, anti-European Union and pro-Russian SPD party and the Motorists for Themselves party, whose main agenda is opposing the EU's climate policies.

