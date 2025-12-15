Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 15-12-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Czech President Petr Pavel appointed the government of new Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Monday, following an October election won by the billionaire leader's populist ANO party.
Babis, 71, is returning to power after four years in opposition, leading a coalition with the far-right, anti-European Union and pro-Russian SPD party and the Motorists for Themselves party, whose main agenda is opposing the EU's climate policies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrej Babis
- Czech
- pro-Russian
- Petr Pavel
- ANO party
- anti-European Union
- Babis
ALSO READ
Czech president swears in new coalition government of populist billionaire Andrej Babis
UPDATE 1-Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government
Czech Republic Rejects Loan Guarantees for Ukraine Amid EU Talks
Tensions Rise as Polish Justice Minister Accuses Hungary of Pro-Russian Alignments