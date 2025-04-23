Revenue Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh have apprehended a revenue department inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The inspector, Dilip Nagar, was found taking the bribe from a villager for measuring purchased land and clearing encroachments. The action occurred at Nagar's residence on Tuesday.

SP Rajesh Mishra reported that the complaint had been lodged on April 16, with the complainant accusing Nagar of demanding Rs 50,000. The inspector has since been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

