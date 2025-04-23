Left Menu

Revenue Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A revenue inspector in Madhya Pradesh was apprehended by the Lokayukta police for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 to measure land and remove encroachments. The inspector, identified as Dilip Nagar, was caught accepting the bribe at his residence. The case was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh have apprehended a revenue department inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The inspector, Dilip Nagar, was found taking the bribe from a villager for measuring purchased land and clearing encroachments. The action occurred at Nagar's residence on Tuesday.

SP Rajesh Mishra reported that the complaint had been lodged on April 16, with the complainant accusing Nagar of demanding Rs 50,000. The inspector has since been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

