Abbas Calls for Hamas Disarmament and Political Transition

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a strong call to action for the Hamas militant group on Wednesday. He urged them to relinquish their control over Gaza, surrender their arms to the Palestinian Authority, and transition into a political party—a demand Hamas has resisted despite pressures from Israel and the United States.

In a speech from the West Bank city of Ramallah, Abbas criticized the recent Hamas-led attack on Israel. He asserted that this aggression provided Israel a pretext to launch its current military campaign in Gaza. Seeking to secure international confidence, Abbas also declared his intention to name a successor to assure the Palestinian Authority's continued relevance.

Abbas called on global leaders to intervene in the Gaza conflict, urging Israel to end its military operations and halt Jewish settlement activities. He emphasized that peace is unattainable without the establishment of a Palestinian state within the borders set before the 1967 Middle East war.

(With inputs from agencies.)