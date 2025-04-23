Kyrgyzstan's security services have apprehended four individuals amid allegations of recruiting citizens to join the Russian military efforts in Ukraine. Included among those detained is a worker from a Russian agency.

The detainees comprise an employee from Rossotrudnichestvo, known for cultural exchanges, and a member of Osh city hall's press team. The Russian agency has highlighted legal operations while expressing concern for its incarcerated worker.

The suspects face mercenary activity charges in Bishkek. This comes against the backdrop of various nationalities joining Russian forces, driven by financial incentives. Despite historical ties, Kyrgyzstan prosecutes its citizens who enlist.

