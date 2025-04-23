Europe's 'Boring Democracies' as Pillars of Stability

Europe's resilience in troubled times is rooted in its predictability and steadfast commitment to the rule of law, according to European Union Commissioner for the Economy, Valdis Dombrovskis. He underscored this point during his remarks at the World Bank-IMF annual spring meeting.

Dombrovskis reiterated the EU's dedication to defending what he termed as 'boring democracies.' He suggested that this so-called 'boredom' provides much-needed certainty and stability, especially when the rules-based order is questioned globally.

His comments highlight the EU's stance in prioritizing a rules-based international order as a strategic asset, offering a reliable refuge for those seeking stability amid global uncertainties.

