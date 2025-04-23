Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Urges Caution After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, urging Kashmiri students across various states to steer clear of political discussions and refrain from posting sensitive content on social media. Such actions could potentially incite backlash or endanger their safety, the association emphasized.

In a heartfelt statement, the JKSA declared the murder of innocent civilians as an inexcusable affront to humanity. 'Terror knows no religion or justification,' JKSA national president Ummar Jamal remarked, calling for unity and justice in the face of such barbarity. The association mourns the tragic loss of life and stays resolute in its fight against terror.

National Convenor Nasir Khuehami has advised students to limit their outdoor activities to necessities, remain alert, and avoid public gatherings. To offer immediate support, the association has set up several helpline numbers and a dedicated team to assist distressed students, coordinating with local authorities when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)