In a devastating overnight assault, Russian missiles and drones attacked Kyiv, leaving nine dead and over 70 injured, including six children, as reported by Ukrainian officials on Thursday.

The State Emergency Service continues rescue operations amidst widespread destruction, using climbing specialists and sniffer dogs at 13 sites, while 40 fires have broken out across the capital.

This attack comes at a critical juncture in the ongoing war, as tensions rise between Ukrainian and U.S. leaders regarding progress toward a peace deal with Russia, especially following debates over Crimea's status.

