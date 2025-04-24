Escalating Tensions: Murshidabad Riots Arrests Climb to 307

West Bengal Police have arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in the violent Murshidabad riots, bringing the total number of those apprehended to 307, a senior officer revealed.

The suspects, captured from various locations in the district on Wednesday, are directly connected to the riots, which saw three deaths and several injuries, stated a Special Investigative Team (SIT) officer.

Efforts are underway to retrieve the younger son of the main accused, Ziaul Sheikh, from the custody of Odisha Police. The unrest emerged in April due to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in four areas of Murshidabad district.

(With inputs from agencies.)