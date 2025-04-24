Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Murshidabad Riots Arrests Climb to 307

Five more individuals have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad riots, increasing the total number of arrests to 307. These arrests are linked to deadly clashes in April, which resulted in three deaths. Efforts continue to transfer a suspect’s son from Odisha Police custody.

West Bengal Police have arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in the violent Murshidabad riots, bringing the total number of those apprehended to 307, a senior officer revealed.

The suspects, captured from various locations in the district on Wednesday, are directly connected to the riots, which saw three deaths and several injuries, stated a Special Investigative Team (SIT) officer.

Efforts are underway to retrieve the younger son of the main accused, Ziaul Sheikh, from the custody of Odisha Police. The unrest emerged in April due to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in four areas of Murshidabad district.

