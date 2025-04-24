Left Menu

Britain's Strategic Shift: Lifting Sanctions on Syrian Ministries

Britain has lifted asset freezes on Syria's defence and interior ministries, aligning with the West's shift in strategy following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. This move marks a reevaluation in diplomatic stance, potentially signalling further changes in international relations after years of conflict in Syria.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant policy shift, Britain has announced the lifting of asset freezes previously imposed on Syria's defence and interior ministries, along with several intelligence agencies. The decision marks a significant turn in diplomatic relations.

This move comes after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad by insurgent forces led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in December. Assad's removal ended a turbulent period spanning more than 13 years of civil war in the country.

The West is re-evaluating its approach to Syria in light of these developments, indicating a potential realignment in foreign policy and international relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

