Britain's Strategic Shift: Lifting Sanctions on Syrian Ministries

In a significant policy shift, Britain has announced the lifting of asset freezes previously imposed on Syria's defence and interior ministries, along with several intelligence agencies. The decision marks a significant turn in diplomatic relations.

This move comes after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad by insurgent forces led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in December. Assad's removal ended a turbulent period spanning more than 13 years of civil war in the country.

The West is re-evaluating its approach to Syria in light of these developments, indicating a potential realignment in foreign policy and international relations in the region.

