Murder Mystery in Balrampur: Temple Priest's Son Shot Dead

In a shocking incident, the 25-year-old son of a temple priest, Shatruhan Dwivedi, was found shot dead in Balrampur's City Kotwali area, according to authorities.

Police reports indicate Dwivedi was lured from his home in Khalwa Mohalla on Wednesday night by unidentified individuals and taken on a motorcycle.

His lifeless body, bearing bullet wounds, was discovered near Deepwa Bagh Bandh. Law enforcement has deployed three teams to capture the perpetrator, with efforts headed by Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar and supported by forensic analysis of the crime scene.

