Murder Mystery in Balrampur: Temple Priest's Son Shot Dead
Shatruhan Dwivedi, the 25-year-old son of a temple priest, was found dead with bullet wounds in Balrampur. He was allegedly taken on a motorcycle by unknown individuals and later discovered on the banks of Deepwa Bagh Bandh. Police are investigating the case, with three teams assigned to apprehend the shooter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, the 25-year-old son of a temple priest, Shatruhan Dwivedi, was found shot dead in Balrampur's City Kotwali area, according to authorities.
Police reports indicate Dwivedi was lured from his home in Khalwa Mohalla on Wednesday night by unidentified individuals and taken on a motorcycle.
His lifeless body, bearing bullet wounds, was discovered near Deepwa Bagh Bandh. Law enforcement has deployed three teams to capture the perpetrator, with efforts headed by Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar and supported by forensic analysis of the crime scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFC Approves Management Action Plan in Investigation of Baynouna Solar Project in Jordan
Former Sri Lankan Minister Arrested Amid Renewed Investigations
Chhattisgarh Tragedy Sparks Outcry: Special Investigation Team Formed
Investigation into Alleged Civilian Killings in Kursk Region
Falaknuma Express Coach Incident Sparks Safety Investigation