Heroic Sacrifice: Corporal Tage Hailyang's Bravery Inspires a Nation

Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang risked his life to guide tourists to safety during a terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in his death. His valour is commemorated by Arunachal Pradesh CM, who promises financial aid to Hailyang’s family. A memorial will be constructed in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:01 IST
Tage Hailyang
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, on vacation in Pahalgam with his wife, heroically guided tourists to safety during a terror attack, sacrificing his life. His bravery was highlighted by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a heartfelt tribute.

Khandu visited Hailyang's home in Tajang village to offer his condolences, pledging financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family and a job for a member. Hailyang will be remembered for his courage and sacrifice, with a permanent memorial set to be erected in his native village.

In a powerful statement, the Chief Minister condemned Pakistan's harboring of terrorists as a global peace threat, assuring resolute national action. Thousands, including government officials and local representatives, gathered to honor Hailyang's legacy as his remains returned home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

