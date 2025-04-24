Heroic Sacrifice: Corporal Tage Hailyang's Bravery Inspires a Nation
Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang risked his life to guide tourists to safety during a terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in his death. His valour is commemorated by Arunachal Pradesh CM, who promises financial aid to Hailyang’s family. A memorial will be constructed in his honor.
- Country:
- India
Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, on vacation in Pahalgam with his wife, heroically guided tourists to safety during a terror attack, sacrificing his life. His bravery was highlighted by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a heartfelt tribute.
Khandu visited Hailyang's home in Tajang village to offer his condolences, pledging financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family and a job for a member. Hailyang will be remembered for his courage and sacrifice, with a permanent memorial set to be erected in his native village.
In a powerful statement, the Chief Minister condemned Pakistan's harboring of terrorists as a global peace threat, assuring resolute national action. Thousands, including government officials and local representatives, gathered to honor Hailyang's legacy as his remains returned home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Path of sacrifice, liberalism, all-encompassing pluralism of Cong truly embodiment of Indian nationalism: AICC resolution.
Delhi's New Chief Minister Rekha Gupta: Behind Success and Sacrifice
Honoring a Braveheart: JCO's Sacrifice at the LoC
Brave Jawan's Sacrifice in Kishtwar Operations as Terror Plots Thwarted
Braveheart's Sacrifice: JCO Foils Terrorist Infiltration at LoC