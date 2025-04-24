Heroic Sacrifice: Corporal Tage Hailyang's Bravery Inspires a Nation

Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, on vacation in Pahalgam with his wife, heroically guided tourists to safety during a terror attack, sacrificing his life. His bravery was highlighted by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a heartfelt tribute.

Khandu visited Hailyang's home in Tajang village to offer his condolences, pledging financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family and a job for a member. Hailyang will be remembered for his courage and sacrifice, with a permanent memorial set to be erected in his native village.

In a powerful statement, the Chief Minister condemned Pakistan's harboring of terrorists as a global peace threat, assuring resolute national action. Thousands, including government officials and local representatives, gathered to honor Hailyang's legacy as his remains returned home.

