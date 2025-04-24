Karnataka's Powerhouses Unite Against Caste Census

In a move to challenge the implementation of the caste census report recommendations, Karnataka's powerful Vokkaligara Sangha is forming an alliance with the Veerashaiva Mahasabha. This collaboration between the two dominant communities aims to block any enforced changes that might arise from the controversial census report.

Kenchappa Gowda, president of the Vokkaligara Sangha, revealed that discussions are ongoing with Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders, although no specific date has been set for their strategic meeting. Both groups are determined to resist government pressure and demand a new, unbiased survey.

The 'Social and Educational Survey Report,' known as the caste census, submitted last year by Jayaprakash Hegde, chairperson of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, has been opposed by these communities. The state government continues to deliberate on the report's implications, with another cabinet meeting planned for early May.

