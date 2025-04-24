Left Menu

Karnataka's Powerhouses Unite Against Caste Census

The Vokkaligara Sangha and Veerashaiva Mahasabha, influential communities in Karnataka, are joining forces to oppose the implementation of the caste census recommendations. They argue for a new survey to ensure fairness. Discussions are ongoing, with plans for a strategic meeting to pressure the government not to implement the recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:30 IST
Karnataka's Powerhouses Unite Against Caste Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to challenge the implementation of the caste census report recommendations, Karnataka's powerful Vokkaligara Sangha is forming an alliance with the Veerashaiva Mahasabha. This collaboration between the two dominant communities aims to block any enforced changes that might arise from the controversial census report.

Kenchappa Gowda, president of the Vokkaligara Sangha, revealed that discussions are ongoing with Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders, although no specific date has been set for their strategic meeting. Both groups are determined to resist government pressure and demand a new, unbiased survey.

The 'Social and Educational Survey Report,' known as the caste census, submitted last year by Jayaprakash Hegde, chairperson of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, has been opposed by these communities. The state government continues to deliberate on the report's implications, with another cabinet meeting planned for early May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025