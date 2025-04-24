Left Menu

Temple Tensions: Labourers Halted Amid Rising Anger

Tensions rise in Hathras as Muslim labourers are stopped from working at Shri Balkeshwar Mahadev temple following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Activists demand the cessation of employing Muslims, citing mounting anger across India. Local police are reportedly unaware of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:44 IST
Temple Tensions: Labourers Halted Amid Rising Anger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions soared in Hathras as two Muslim labourers were reportedly stopped from working at the Shri Balkeshwar Mahadev temple amidst increasing outrage following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Employed for construction work at the temple, the labourers faced intervention by activists, including Democratic Human Rights secretary Praveen Varshney, who allegedly halted their work due to the current national mood.

The activists' decision not to employ Muslims further sparked concerns, with local police officer Girish Chandra Gautam indicating he was unaware of the incident when approached for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025