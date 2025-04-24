Temple Tensions: Labourers Halted Amid Rising Anger
Tensions rise in Hathras as Muslim labourers are stopped from working at Shri Balkeshwar Mahadev temple following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Activists demand the cessation of employing Muslims, citing mounting anger across India. Local police are reportedly unaware of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions soared in Hathras as two Muslim labourers were reportedly stopped from working at the Shri Balkeshwar Mahadev temple amidst increasing outrage following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Employed for construction work at the temple, the labourers faced intervention by activists, including Democratic Human Rights secretary Praveen Varshney, who allegedly halted their work due to the current national mood.
The activists' decision not to employ Muslims further sparked concerns, with local police officer Girish Chandra Gautam indicating he was unaware of the incident when approached for comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Gears Up for 'Ram Darbar' Installation in May
Drugs Seizure in Tuljapur: Arrests and Allegations Shake Temple Town
Temple Tensions: Fish Sellers in CR Park Face Closure Threat
Anant Ambani's Devotional Celebrations at Dwarkadhish Temple
Ram Darbar Installation Marks Milestone in Ayodhya Temple Construction