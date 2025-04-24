Temple Tensions: Labourers Halted Amid Rising Anger

Tensions soared in Hathras as two Muslim labourers were reportedly stopped from working at the Shri Balkeshwar Mahadev temple amidst increasing outrage following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Employed for construction work at the temple, the labourers faced intervention by activists, including Democratic Human Rights secretary Praveen Varshney, who allegedly halted their work due to the current national mood.

The activists' decision not to employ Muslims further sparked concerns, with local police officer Girish Chandra Gautam indicating he was unaware of the incident when approached for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)