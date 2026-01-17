Left Menu

Puri's Jagannath Temple to Begin Inventory of Ratna Bhandar After 50 Years

The Jagannath Temple in Puri is set to inventory its Ratna Bhandar for the first time in nearly 50 years. The temple's managing committee approved several changes including reduced parking fees and restricted mobile usage. Renovations and visitor protocols aim to enhance the temple's management.

Puri's Jagannath Temple to Begin Inventory of Ratna Bhandar After 50 Years
In a significant move, the authorities of Puri's Jagannath Temple have announced plans to commence an inventory of the jewellery and valuables within the Ratna Bhandar treasury, a first in nearly 50 years. The decision awaits final approval from the state government and will start on an auspicious day.

The temple's managing committee, chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, has also decided to cut parking fees following public dissatisfaction over increased charges. The new rates will be effective from Sunday, aligning with nearby government-managed parking facilities.

Further measures include a ban on mobile phones and photography within the temple premises. The committee also initiated efforts to regulate visitor inflow at Shree Gundicha Temple with a nominal entry fee, while new amenities such as air-conditioning in the 'Nata Mandap' have been approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

