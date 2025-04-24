Left Menu

Manipur Adopts New Child Care Leave Policy Amidst Political Unrest

The Manipur government has approved the adoption of the central Child Care Leave policy, allowing women and single male employees with minor children up to 730 days of leave. Additionally, a 60-day Special Maternity Leave has been approved for cases of stillbirth or the death of a child soon after birth.

Imphal | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:41 IST
The government of Manipur has moved to align with central policies by adopting the Child Care Leave (CCL) scheme, aiming to support women employees and single male employees caring for minor children. This move offers a significant change amidst ongoing political challenges faced by the state.

Under the new policy, eligible employees can receive up to 730 days of leave to attend to the needs of their minor children, including for rearing and addressing issues like sickness or examinations. This policy reflects an effort to bolster family welfare among government employees despite Manipur's current condition under President's rule following ethnic unrest.

Furthermore, in a compassionate gesture towards women enduring the trauma of stillbirth or infant death, the government has sanctioned a 60-day Special Maternity Leave. This measure underscores a commitment to maternal health and psychological well-being amidst the broader socio-political challenges the state has been grappling with.

