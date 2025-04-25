Left Menu

Tensions in Data: European Funding Freeze in China’s Wake

Several major European funding agencies have halted collaborative research with China over concerns related to China's Data Security Law. The law's ambiguous rules on 'important data' create uncertainty, impacting cross-border scientific efforts. This has led to delays and potential realignment of research strategies globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 07:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major European funding agencies are suspending collaborative research projects with China due to fears over China's stringent Data Security Law. This law, which took effect in 2021, restricts the sharing of 'important data' overseas without clearance, causing significant disruptions in international scientific collaborations, particularly in health research.

Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland's funding bodies have withheld new joint project funding with the National Natural Science Foundation of China, citing legal uncertainties and potential conflicts with local data protection norms. The suspensions reflect broader apprehensions over how China defines 'important data' and the challenges this presents to international research communities.

The ripple effects of these suspensions may influence global research on health pandemics and other science sectors. Discussions are ongoing, with some hoping for a policy relaxation to foster more transparent and workable data-exchange frameworks between nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

