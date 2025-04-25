Tragedy at Rice Mill: Deadly Fumes Claim Five Lives

A tragic incident unfolded at the Rajgarhia Rice Mill on Friday, where five workers died after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from a dryer.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, reported that three more workers who fell unconscious were swiftly taken to the district hospital for treatment. Authorities believe the workers were initially inspecting the smoker's emissions when the incident occurred.

Emergency services arrived promptly, evacuating all affected individuals. The police have launched a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the release of the deadly fumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)