Remembering the Brave: Anzac Day's Resonance Across Nations

Anzac Day commemorates the military members from Australia and New Zealand who served in wartime, especially those at Gallipoli in World War One. It is celebrated with events and memorials, with a significant gathering at the Australian War Memorial. The day emphasizes the courage and sacrifice of past and present troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Anzac Day in Australia and New Zealand, observed as a significant public holiday, gathered thousands to honour military personnel. This historical remembrance marks their roles in conflicts such as the Gallipoli campaign during World War One.

In Canberra, over 26,000 attended a ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, reflecting the day's importance. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paused electoral activities to participate, amid some controversies like disrespectful acts during an Indigenous acknowledgment ceremony.

Globally, services were held at Gallipoli and other key locations. In New Zealand, similar respects were paid by leaders like Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, acknowledging their nation's contributions to the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

