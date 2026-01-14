Kerala Sanctions Land for Memorial Institutes Honoring K M Mani and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
The Kerala government has approved leasing land for memorial institutes honoring late ministers K M Mani and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The institutes will focus on social transformation and research. The decision aligns with ongoing political dynamics involving K M Mani's Kerala Congress (M) party and discussions around coalition alignments.
The Kerala government announced its decision to lease land for the creation of memorial institutes dedicated to the late ministers K M Mani and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.
This decision was finalized during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing the government's commitment to honoring influential political figures.
The state cabinet approved a 30-year land lease for the K M Mani Memorial Institute in Thiruvananthapuram and the Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial Centre in Kannur, highlighting ongoing political discussions about coalition dynamics within the region.
