Kerala Sanctions Land for Memorial Institutes Honoring K M Mani and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The Kerala government announced its decision to lease land for the creation of memorial institutes dedicated to the late ministers K M Mani and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

This decision was finalized during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing the government's commitment to honoring influential political figures.

The state cabinet approved a 30-year land lease for the K M Mani Memorial Institute in Thiruvananthapuram and the Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial Centre in Kannur, highlighting ongoing political discussions about coalition dynamics within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)