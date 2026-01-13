Left Menu

Honoring Veterans: A Legacy of Sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Satish Sharma honored his father's legacy at the 10th Veterans' Day rally in Rajouri. The event, organized by the Indian Army, highlighted the sacrifices of veterans and featured initiatives supporting their welfare. The rally symbolized unity between the army and civil society.

Honoring Veterans: A Legacy of Sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir
During the 10th Veterans' Day rally in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma expressed heartfelt emotion while recalling his father, late Madan Lal Sharma, an ex-serviceman and politician. Satish Sharma highlighted his pride in being the son of a soldier, emphasizing the importance of such gatherings to honor veterans.

The Indian Army's Northern Command spearheaded the two-day ex-servicemen rally at the Rajouri Advanced Landing Ground, underscoring the country's commitment to its retired military personnel. The event attracted numerous ex-servicemen and their families, providing them with services such as pension assistance and welfare support.

The rally was marked by the inauguration of new digital facilities and distribution of electric vehicles, aimed at easing challenges faced by veterans. The event symbolizes the enduring partnership between the army and the community, especially crucial in the sensitive border district of Rajouri.

