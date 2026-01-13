Honoring Veterans: A Legacy of Sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir

During the 10th Veterans' Day rally in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma expressed heartfelt emotion while recalling his father, late Madan Lal Sharma, an ex-serviceman and politician. Satish Sharma highlighted his pride in being the son of a soldier, emphasizing the importance of such gatherings to honor veterans.

The Indian Army's Northern Command spearheaded the two-day ex-servicemen rally at the Rajouri Advanced Landing Ground, underscoring the country's commitment to its retired military personnel. The event attracted numerous ex-servicemen and their families, providing them with services such as pension assistance and welfare support.

The rally was marked by the inauguration of new digital facilities and distribution of electric vehicles, aimed at easing challenges faced by veterans. The event symbolizes the enduring partnership between the army and the community, especially crucial in the sensitive border district of Rajouri.

(With inputs from agencies.)