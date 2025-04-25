Left Menu

Teen's Tragic Turn: Axe Attack Unfolds Family Tensions

A 15-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh was detained for killing her father with an axe due to his alcoholism and domestic disputes. The incident occurred in Jashpur district, where the girl's actions surfaced during a police investigation. She has been sent to a juvenile home as the probe continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jashpur | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, where a 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked and killed her father with an axe. The incident was reportedly fueled by the father's frequent alcohol consumption and subsequent quarrels with her and her mother.

According to Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh, the event took place in a village under the Bagbahar police station limits on April 21, with authorities discovering the deceased's body on a cot the following day.

The police detained the teen, whose involvement emerged during their investigation. The girl revealed that in a fit of rage, she reacted to her father's drunken aggression while her mother was away, leading to the tragic incident. Now in a juvenile home, her case continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

