China Stands Firm: No Tariff Talks with U.S.

On Friday, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, clarified the country's position on tariff exemptions during a routine press briefing. He mentioned that he was not familiar with any specific plans concerning exemptions on U.S. imports.

Furthermore, Guo emphasized that China is currently not engaged in any consultations or negotiations with the United States regarding tariffs.

This statement underscores the current status of trade relations between the two major economies, casting doubt on any immediate easing of trade tensions.

