Left Menu

China Stands Firm: No Tariff Talks with U.S.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, stated on Friday that he was unaware of any plans for tariff exemptions on U.S. imports. He confirmed that there are no ongoing negotiations or consultations between China and the United States regarding tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:53 IST
China Stands Firm: No Tariff Talks with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Friday, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, clarified the country's position on tariff exemptions during a routine press briefing. He mentioned that he was not familiar with any specific plans concerning exemptions on U.S. imports.

Furthermore, Guo emphasized that China is currently not engaged in any consultations or negotiations with the United States regarding tariffs.

This statement underscores the current status of trade relations between the two major economies, casting doubt on any immediate easing of trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025