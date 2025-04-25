China Stands Firm: No Tariff Talks with U.S.
China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, stated on Friday that he was unaware of any plans for tariff exemptions on U.S. imports. He confirmed that there are no ongoing negotiations or consultations between China and the United States regarding tariffs.
- China
On Friday, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, clarified the country's position on tariff exemptions during a routine press briefing. He mentioned that he was not familiar with any specific plans concerning exemptions on U.S. imports.
Furthermore, Guo emphasized that China is currently not engaged in any consultations or negotiations with the United States regarding tariffs.
This statement underscores the current status of trade relations between the two major economies, casting doubt on any immediate easing of trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
