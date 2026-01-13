Trump's Tariff Threats: A New Flashpoint in Global Trade Relations

In a renewed move that may ignite global trade tensions, former U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran. This maneuver targets China, Iran's most crucial trading partner, testing Chinese leader Xi Jinping's stance on defending the nation's trade interests.

Throughout Trump's administration, U.S.-China relations were severely strained due to sanctions on Iran and actions against China's tech giant, Huawei. Recent data reveals that Chinese imports from Iran have drastically decreased, highlighting a shift in economic relations while political ties strengthen.

China and Iran's relationship primarily revolves around the oil sector, with independent refiners managing transactions off the books to evade U.S. sanctions. Analysts emphasize that Trump's tariffs question Xi's global initiatives, such as the Belt and Road, and hint at a potential escalation in U.S.-China trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)