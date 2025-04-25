Hope for Peace: Congo and Rwanda's Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Economic Development

In a pivotal move to curb ongoing violence, Congo and Rwanda plan to sign a landmark agreement in Washington this Friday aimed at promoting peace and economic growth. The diplomatic effort, likely to attract significant U.S. mineral investments, is hoped to alleviate tensions sparked by Rwandan-backed rebels in eastern Congo.

The deal will be formalized by the countries' foreign ministers in the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Washington is negotiating billions in mineral investments in Congo's abundantly resource-rich territory, while Rwanda is also exploring a potential mineral agreement with the U.S.

Despite accusations of Rwanda arming M23 rebels, both nations are engaging in talks, supported by Qatar and the U.S., to find peaceful resolutions. Past ceasefire attempts have failed, but new dialogues, including a notable meeting between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, show promise for a diplomatic path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)