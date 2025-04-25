Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threat Shakes Patna Court

An email threatening a bomb explosion at the Patna court alarmed authorities but it was deemed a hoax. Led by Additional SP Deeksha, the police team found no explosives on-site. Investigations are underway to identify the sender for legal action.

Patna | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:36 IST
The Patna court premises were thrown into chaos on Friday following an email that threatened to detonate an explosive device. Police and administration officials were alerted and swiftly mobilized in response to the alarming message.

Additional SP Deeksha, who spearheaded the police operation, confirmed that the email, which claimed an RDX bomb was planted near the District Judge's chambers, appeared to be a hoax. A thorough search by the ATS and bomb disposal squad revealed no dangerous substances within the campus.

The authorities are actively working to trace the sender of the email. Additional SP Deeksha asserted that appropriate legal action will be pursued once the individual is identified.

