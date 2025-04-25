Medha Patkar Arrested, Released: A 24-Year-Old Defamation Case Unfolds

Social activist Medha Patkar's arrest by Delhi Police on Friday marks a significant development in a decades-old defamation case. The arrest, connected to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's lawsuit, followed a court-issued non-bailable warrant due to her failure to furnish probation bonds.

Patkar was detained at her Nizamuddin residence, with officials confirming the execution of the warrant. By afternoon, she was released upon depositing a Rs 1 lakh bail bond, as accepted by the court overseeing V K Saxena Vs Medha Patkar.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh had granted her a one-year probation earlier, underscoring her social contributions, including the Narmada Bachao Andolan leadership. Despite the leniency, the court demanded compliance by April 23, which led to the arrest after Patkar's non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)