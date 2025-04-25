Left Menu

Medha Patkar Arrested, Released: A 24-Year-Old Defamation Case Unfolds

Social activist Medha Patkar was arrested and later released on bail by Delhi Police in a 24-year-old defamation case. The arrest followed a non-bailable warrant due to her non-compliance with furnishing probation bonds. Patkar's contributions to social movements were noted in the court's decision for probation.

Updated: 25-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:05 IST
Social activist Medha Patkar's arrest by Delhi Police on Friday marks a significant development in a decades-old defamation case. The arrest, connected to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's lawsuit, followed a court-issued non-bailable warrant due to her failure to furnish probation bonds.

Patkar was detained at her Nizamuddin residence, with officials confirming the execution of the warrant. By afternoon, she was released upon depositing a Rs 1 lakh bail bond, as accepted by the court overseeing V K Saxena Vs Medha Patkar.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh had granted her a one-year probation earlier, underscoring her social contributions, including the Narmada Bachao Andolan leadership. Despite the leniency, the court demanded compliance by April 23, which led to the arrest after Patkar's non-compliance.

