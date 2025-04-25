Strategic Messaging Behind Pahalgam Attack Unveiled

The Pahalgam attack, meticulously planned by terrorists and their handlers, including the Pakistan army, aims to convey that the current peace in Jammu and Kashmir is only temporary, as noted by a former Indian Army commander. The selection of victims based on religious identity was a move to incite communal tensions across the nation, he added.

Lt Gen. (retd) Rana Pratap Kalita highlighted that the attackers intended to undermine Jammu and Kashmir's stability, characterized by peaceful elections and increased tourism. The targeting of tourists harms the local economy, particularly impacting locals reliant on tourism. The attack's timing was ingeniously coordinated during visits by US and Indian dignitaries.

Kalita emphasized the significance of communal harmony during investigations by agencies like the NIA, which are delving into potential security lapses. In India's prompt response to the attack, high-profile visits and diplomatic measures underscore the government's firm resolve against terrorism, with further actions anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)