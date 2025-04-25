Left Menu

Land Dispute Leads to Shocking Murder of BJP Leader

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP-affiliated trader leader Hemendra Garg. The crime, motivated by a land dispute involving the Yadav brothers, has shocked Mathura. Authorities assure swift justice, while the victim's family demands compensation and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two suspects have been taken into custody following the murder of BJP-affiliated trader leader Hemendra Garg, who was fatally shot over a land dispute, officials announced Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar reported that the killing stemmed from a conflict over a valuable plot owned by brothers Rajan and Yogesh Yadav. Garg's complaints about illegal construction provoked the Yadavs to allegedly hire killers to eliminate him. Both brothers are now under arrest.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the victim's family, expressing condolences and promising swift justice. The family requested Rs 20 lakh and a job for a dependent from the government, along with security assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

