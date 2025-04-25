Diddy in the Dock: Hip-Hop Icon Faces High-Stakes Legal Battle

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the acclaimed hip-hop mogul, stood before a court on Friday in connection with his sex trafficking case. The rapper, 55, faces serious charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, stemming from allegations of coercing women into extravagant sexual activities termed 'Freak Offs.' Combs maintains that all actions were consensual.

Court proceedings began with Combs in a tan prison shirt, seated attentively at the defense table during the pre-trial conference led by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. The judge is poised to determine the extent of expert witness testimony, which could play a crucial role as jury selection is slated for May 5. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office intends to employ psychologist Dawn Hughes to explain victim behavior, particularly why some remain with their abusers due to emotional manipulation or fear.

Combs' legal team, led by Alexandra Shapiro, counters that Hughes' testimony could unjustly sway the jury by endorsing the alleged victims' credibility. Opening statements for what promises to be an extensive trial are scheduled for May 12. Known for his influence in the music industry, Combs' achievements are overshadowed by accusations of using threats and financial leverage to orchestrate 'Freak Offs.' Incarcerated since September, Combs faces a potential lengthy sentence if convicted.

