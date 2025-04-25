Illegal Coal Mining Syndicate Thrives Amid Meghalaya Ban
Despite a decade-long ban, illegal rat-hole mining in Meghalaya continues under dire conditions. The Enforcement Directorate discovered 1,200 tonnes of illicit coal were mined daily, facilitated by a syndicate that falsified documents. The coal was transported to industries, while cash transactions were disguised as legitimate.
Amid a long-standing ban on mining activities in Meghalaya, illegal rat-hole mining prevails under extreme conditions, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The agency's recent investigation revealed that approximately 1,200 tonnes of coal are extracted daily from these unauthorized operations.
An intricate syndicate facilitates the illegal trade, utilizing falsified documentation to show compliance with mining regulations.
The ED's searches, spanning multiple locations across Meghalaya and Assam, uncovered extensive networks supplying coal to industries, with fake invoices disguising excessive cash transactions as lawful dealings.
During the operation, the ED seized significant amounts of cash and electronic devices, indicating the syndicate's extensive reach across state borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
