Illegal Coal Mining Syndicate Thrives Amid Meghalaya Ban

Despite a decade-long ban, illegal rat-hole mining in Meghalaya continues under dire conditions. The Enforcement Directorate discovered 1,200 tonnes of illicit coal were mined daily, facilitated by a syndicate that falsified documents. The coal was transported to industries, while cash transactions were disguised as legitimate.

Updated: 25-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a long-standing ban on mining activities in Meghalaya, illegal rat-hole mining prevails under extreme conditions, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The agency's recent investigation revealed that approximately 1,200 tonnes of coal are extracted daily from these unauthorized operations.

An intricate syndicate facilitates the illegal trade, utilizing falsified documentation to show compliance with mining regulations.

The ED's searches, spanning multiple locations across Meghalaya and Assam, uncovered extensive networks supplying coal to industries, with fake invoices disguising excessive cash transactions as lawful dealings.

During the operation, the ED seized significant amounts of cash and electronic devices, indicating the syndicate's extensive reach across state borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

