Wisconsin Judge Charged in Immigration Dispute with Federal Authorities

A Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, was apprehended and charged on Friday following allegations of assisting a man in evading immigration authorities.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between President Trump's administration and local officials regarding immigration enforcement. Dugan reportedly allowed the man to exit her courtroom through a non-public door.

The Justice Department has been keen on pursuing cases against local officials obstructing federal immigration efforts. The arrest underscores wider resistance faced by the administration in its immigration crackdown initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)