Wisconsin Judge Charged in Immigration Dispute with Federal Authorities

Hannah Dugan, a Wisconsin judge, was arrested for allegedly helping a man avoid immigration arrests, highlighting tensions between federal and local officials during Trump's immigration crackdown. Dugan was charged for obstructing justice after allowing the man to leave her courtroom through a non-public exit.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:06 IST
A Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, was apprehended and charged on Friday following allegations of assisting a man in evading immigration authorities.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between President Trump's administration and local officials regarding immigration enforcement. Dugan reportedly allowed the man to exit her courtroom through a non-public door.

The Justice Department has been keen on pursuing cases against local officials obstructing federal immigration efforts. The arrest underscores wider resistance faced by the administration in its immigration crackdown initiatives.

