Wisconsin Judge Charged in Immigration Dispute with Federal Authorities
Hannah Dugan, a Wisconsin judge, was arrested for allegedly helping a man avoid immigration arrests, highlighting tensions between federal and local officials during Trump's immigration crackdown. Dugan was charged for obstructing justice after allowing the man to leave her courtroom through a non-public exit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:06 IST
A Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, was apprehended and charged on Friday following allegations of assisting a man in evading immigration authorities.
The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between President Trump's administration and local officials regarding immigration enforcement. Dugan reportedly allowed the man to exit her courtroom through a non-public door.
The Justice Department has been keen on pursuing cases against local officials obstructing federal immigration efforts. The arrest underscores wider resistance faced by the administration in its immigration crackdown initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Social Media Crackdown: Justice Department's New Directive
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Allegations Without Evidence
Justice Department Sues Maine Over Transgender Athletes in Sports
Detained in the Bayou: Louisiana's Role in Trump's Immigration Crackdown
U.S. Justice Department Holds Deportation Authority Over Alleged Venezuelan Gang Members